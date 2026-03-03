Apple TV cancels comedy show 'Palm Royale' after one season

Los Angeles, Mar 3 (PTI) OTT platform Apple TV has cancelled Kristen Wiig-led comedy drama “Palm Royale” after two seasons.

Sources told Variety that the streaming service has pulled on the high-society dramedy, which debuted on its platform in 2024.

Created by Abe Sylvia, the series starred Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, an ambitious social climber determined to cement her place among the elite of 1960s Palm Beach by gaining entry into Florida’s most exclusive beach club, the Palm Royale.

The ensemble cast also included Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Kaia Gerber and veteran actor Carol Burnett.

The show was loosely adapted from Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie”.

Sylvia served as writer, showrunner and executive producer under his banner Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. Other executive producers included Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, along with Wiig and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Sharr White, Sheri Holman, Becky Mode and Stephanie Laing also executive produced.

The first season of “Palm Royale” received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy series for Wiig and supporting actress in a comedy series for Burnett.

The show won one award for outstanding original main title theme music. Its second season also earned Wiig a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.