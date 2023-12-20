Apple TV+ orders season 2 of 'The Buccaneers'

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) Streaming platform Apple TV+ has renewed its period drama "The Buccaneers" for a second season.

Inspired by American author Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name, the series debuted on the streamer on November 8.

Set in the late 19th century, "The Buccaneers" revolves around a group of fun-loving young American women who explode into the tightly corseted London season, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.

According to Deadline, the show stars Christina Hendricks, Mia Threapleton, Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag and Imogen Waterhouse.

Susanna White serves as director on "The Buccaneers", written and created by Katherine Jakeways.

Beth Willis and Jakeways are attached as executive producers on the show. It is produced by UK banner The Forge.