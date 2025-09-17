Apple TV+ renews ‘The Morning Show’ for season five

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (PTI) Streaming service Apple TV+ has renewed its acclaimed drama series "The Morning Show" for a fifth season, a day before the global debut of its much-anticipated fourth season.

The multiple award-winning series stars and is executive produced by Hollywood actors Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Mimi Leder as director and executive producer.

"‘The Morning Show’ has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide," Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said in a statement.

Season four of the show, premiering Wednesday, is set in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of the third season.

"With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom faces fresh challenges against the backdrop of a polarised America, where deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups blur the lines of truth," read the official plotline.

Besides Aniston and Witherspoon, the new season will also feature actors Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.

Academy Award winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons, along with Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook, are newcomers this season.

Produced by Media Res, "The Morning Show" launched on Apple TV+ in 2019. Over three seasons, the series has earned multiple Emmy wins and nominations, including a SAG Award for Aniston and two Emmy wins for Crudup. PTI RB RB RB