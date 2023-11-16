Apple TV+ series 'The New Look' to debut in February 2024

Mumbai: Streaming service Apple TV+ on Thursday announced that its upcoming series "The New Look", featuring Ben Mendolsohn and Juliette Binoche as fashion industry icons Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, will premiere on February 14, 2024.

Described as a "gripping historical drama", the show will make its global debut with the first three episodes on February 14 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

The 10-episode series, which is written and directed by Todd A Kessler, also stars Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz.

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

It focuses on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior.

"As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

"The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristobal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior," the official plotline read.

Award winner Jack Antonoff has provided the soundtrack for the show. It will feature covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy (The 1975), Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more.

“The New Look” is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker serve as executive producers.