Apple TV+ sets Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Presumed Innocent' series for June release

Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal's limited series "Presumed Innocent" will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 12, the streamer has announced.

Based on Scott Turow's best selling novel of the same name, the eight-part show comes from David E. Kelley, best known for series such as "Boston Legal", "Goliath" and "Big Little Lies".

"Presumed Innocent" takes viewers on a journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (played by Gyllenhaal) is suspected of the crime.

The series explores themes of "obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together", according to the official plotline.

The show's ensemble cast also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and Kingston Rumi Southwick.

Kelley, who also serves as the showrunner, and JJ Abrams executive produce the series for David E. Kelley Productions and Bad Robot Productions alongside Dustin Thomason, Ben Stephenson, Matthew Tinker, Sharr White, and Anne Sewitsky, who has directed the first two episodes. PTI ATR RB