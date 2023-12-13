Apple TV+ sets Kristen Wiig-starrer series 'Palm Royale' for March 2024 debut

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Kristen Wiig's upcoming comedy series "Palm Royale" will make its debut on Apple TV+ on March 20, 2024, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The streaming service shared the first look of the Palm Beach-set show, which will also feature Oscar winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney as well as Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber.

Hollywood legends Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett will be making special appearances in the series, loosely based on the novel “Mr and Mrs American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel, a press release said.

Dubbed as a true underdog story, “Palm Royale” follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society.

"As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, 'Palm Royale' asks the same question that still baffles us today: 'How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?' "Set during the powder keg year of 1969, 'Palm Royale' is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong," the official description read.

“Palm Royale'' is written and showrun by Abe Sylvia, who also serve as an executive producer through Moving Picture Company, alongside Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker.

The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon and Stephanie Laing.