Apple TV+ unveils premiere date, first look of 'Pachinko 2'

Los Angeles, May 31 (PTI) Apple TV+ has released the premiere date as well as the first look of the second season of its popular show "Pachinko", which will start airing on the streamer from August 23. The first season of the show, based on Min Jin Lee's bestselling multigenerational novel about love, memories and survival, was an instant hit with critics and went on to win Peabody and Critics Choice Awards.
The streamer unveiled several first-look photos of the eight-episode series that will run till October 11.
Season two brings back Oscar-winner Yuh-Jung Youn as Kim Sunja, the central heroine, popular South Korean star Lee Minho as Koh Hansu, Minha Kim as young Sunja, Anna Sawai of "Shogun" fame as Naomi, Jin Ha as Solomon Baek, Jung Eun-chae as Kyunghee, Soji Arai as Baek Mozasu, Junwoo Han as Baek Mozasu and Sungkyu Kim.
Told in three languages – Korean, Japanese and English – "Pachinko" is created and written by Soo Hugh who serves as executive producer alongside Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer, and Theresa Kang for Blue Marble Pictures, reported Deadline.
Season two is directed by Leanne Welham, Arvin Chen, and Sang-il Lee. PTI BK BK BK