AR Rahman to pay homage to Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) Music maestro AR Rahman has teamed up with celebrated musicians Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, and Shaan to pay homage to late Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan with a concert in January.

Khan will be honoured at the fourth edition of ‘Haazri’, a tribute held every year on his death anniversary on January 17 by his family and disciples.

Rahman said he was looking to curate a special set to honour his guru.

“This will be my second consecutive homage to my guru and I’m so excited about it. This time around, I’ll curate a very special set in his honour and remembrance. I’m looking forward to taking the stage with Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and Shaan,” the musician said in a statement.

Khan is one of the noted personalities in Indian classical music and a torchbearer of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, and was a guiding light to many singers, including Rahman, Nigam, Hariharan, Shaan, Asha Bhosle, and Shilpa Rao, among others.

For Hariharan, ‘Haazri’ is an emotional day and he makes sure he’s a part of it every year.

"We remember Khan sahab almost every day. The upcoming edition is so special as AR Rahman is curating a special set and I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be a great homage and performance,” he said Nigam echoed similar sentiments and said it feels like a heartfelt reunion.

"Our guru Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab lives inside us forever, I feel his presence around me always. He left a family for me in the form of his children and his students. Performing together for ‘Haazri’, is going to be a very emotional experience,” the singer said.

Shaan said he is honoured to be a part of ‘Haazri’ and to pay homage to his guru.

"It’s never enough when you celebrate your guru and pay respect. He means a lot to me. He’s more than a guru to me; he was a father figure. To share the stage with all the greats of music is a matter of great privilege. I cannot wait for that moment to unfold,” Shaan said.

The concert, presented by NR Talent and Event Management, is slated to be held on January 17, 2026 in Mumbai.