AR Rahman to score music for Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' series

New Delhi: Celebrated composer AR Rahman on Wednesday said he is set to score music for the upcoming series "Gandhi", directed by Hansal Mehta.

The multiple award winner, known for his work in films such as "Roja", "Bombay", "Taal", "Lagaan", and "Slumdog Millionaire", shared the update on the occasion of Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.

"On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, remembering the Mahatma and thrilled to announce this very special collaboration! @ApplauseSocial @nairsameer @mehtahansal @SegalDeepak @sidkhaitan @pratikg80 @prasoon_garg @PriyaJhavar @devnidhib #KishoreAthwal #Gandhi," Rahman wrote in an X post.

Pratik Gandhi, star of "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" and "Madgaon Express", will play the title role in "Gandhi".

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the upcoming show is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books — "Gandhi before India" and "Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World".

This marks a reunion for Mehta and Pratik Gandhi who previously worked in "Scam 1992" and the "Baai" segment of "Modern Love: Mumbai".

"Gandhi" will feature actor Bhamini Oza, who is married to Pratik Gandhi, in the role of Kasturba Gandhi.

Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon also round out the cast.

An international production, "Gandhi" was shot at various Indian and foreign locations.