AR Rahman unveils new song 'Jamal Al Etihad'

Dubai, Nov 30 (PTI) Ahead of the 54th UAE National Day, renowned music composer AR Rahman unveiled "Jamal Al Etihad", his musical tribute to the UAE, at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.

Composed by Rahman, the world premiere of this UAE-born "Song of Hope" was presented before a packed audience on Saturday. The venue erupted in thunderous applause when the Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer introduced the song.

Following the unveiling, the UAE reciprocated the honour by celebrating Rahman with a spectacular fireworks display synchronised to his Academy Award-winning song "Jai Ho" from the film "Slumdog Millionaire".

This unique tribute marked history, as he is the only Indian artist to be honoured in this way at one of the UAE’s largest heritage and cultural festivals.

The premiere was attended by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Board Member of Burjeel Holdings; and dignitaries from the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The song that embodies values deeply associated with the UAE, such as unity, coexistence, resilience, hope, and shared humanity. A special rendition has been created ahead of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, tracing the nation’s journey through its past, present, and future, while inspiring audiences with the enduring vision of its founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Through evocative imagery and the nation’s achievements, the song celebrates progress, innovation, and the timeless values that shape the UAE’s identity.

Rahman said it’s an international song developed in the UAE.

“I find the UAE’s vision for the future, and its commitment to coexistence, to be the most beautiful thing. When Dr Shamsheer came to me and said he wanted to give this song to the UAE, I felt the intention was very pure. This country has all kinds of people: those who work and those who make this place what it is. It’s so diverse, a melting pot of cultures and philosophies, coexisting with love, pride, and progress. This song is about celebrating everyone. Jamal means beautiful, and God loves beauty. That’s why it is called 'Jamal', the 'Song of Hope',” said the musician.

The song is the outcome of months of vision, creation, and collaboration between Burjeel Holdings and AR Rahman. Burjeel Holdings, the healthcare partner of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, created this song to uplift and inspire the community it serves.

Vayalil said that music has a magical effect on everyone. "We are all busy with our day-to-day lives, but we've always seen how music touches us, whether we are sad, lonely, or happy. I have always felt that music and healthcare share a deep relationship," said the doctor, adding that it is never enough to honor the UAE. "I came here as a doctor, and whatever I am today is because of the opportunities I received. "I'm sure this reflects the journey of many others who arrived with hope and saw their lives becoming beautiful. The leadership plays a big role in making our dreams come true. This is a time of unity, togetherness, and hope. And when things are beautiful, everything feels right."