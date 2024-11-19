AR Rahman, wife Saira Banu separating after 29 years of marriage: lawyer

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and wife Saira Banu are separating after 29 years of marriage, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

In a statement on behalf of the couple, prominent divorce lawyer Vandana Shah said they took the decision to separate after "significant emotional strain in their relationship".

"After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.

"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," read the joint statement, issued to media by Shah.

Banu and Rahman, 57, tied the knot in 1995 and are parents to three children -- daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

In his Instagram Stories, Ameen wrote, "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding." In the statement, Banu and Rahman said the decision to separate comes out of "pain and agony", and requested "privacy and understanding from the public" as they navigate this "difficult chapter" in their life.

Banu was first announce the separation in a statement, which was followed by a joint statement. Rahman is yet to publicly comment on the news. PTI KKP RB BK RB RB