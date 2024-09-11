Arbaaz Khan arrives at Malaika Arora's house after her father's death

New Delhi: Actor Arbaaz Khan arrived at Ayesha Manor, the home of his ex-wife Malaika Arora’s family, after hearing about the death of Malaika’s father, Anil Arora.

He went straight inside to be with the family and avoided paparazzi.

Anil Arora reportedly died by suicide on September 11 after jumping from the sixth floor of a building in Bandra.

The police and Crime Branch are investigating, and no suicide note was found.

Malaika Arora was in Pune at the time but is now on her way back to Mumbai