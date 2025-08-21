‘Archie’ comics to have a new live-action film adaptation

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (PTI) A new Hollywood adaptation of the beloved long-running “Archie” comic books is in development.

“21 Jump Street” directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord lead as producers. Aditya Sood, a collaborator on “Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will also join the team. CEO of Archie Comics, the publishing house behind the franchise, Jon Goldwater will also produce Long-time comic book writer Tom King, known for his work on the DC franchise, will pen the script. Among developing various titles, including several “Batman” comics, King has also written the script for the upcoming HBO “Green Lantern” adaptation “Lanterns”.

"We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations," Lord and Miller shared in a statement.

"When we heard Tom King's take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences — both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We're so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen," they added.

With a nearly eighty year long legacy, from a debut in 1941, to the last comic in 2020, the “Archie” comics have an indelible mark on pop culture today.

With various animated and live action adaptations across several decades, the “Archie” comics has also birthed various memorable spin-offs. Josy and the Pussycats and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, have both been adapted by Netflix as successful series.

In recent years, “Riverdale”, a television adaptation under the CW network has also garnered a considerable following.

In Hindi cinema, Zoya Akhtar directed “The Archies” for Netflix.

Details on casting and production schedule are yet to be developed.