Archie Panjabi to play villain in 'Doctor Who' season 2: report

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (PTI) "The Good Wife" star Archie Panjabi is reportedly set to play the role of the antagonist in the upcoming second season of the popular sci-fi drama "Doctor Who".

Details regarding her character remain under wraps. BBC and Disney+ declined to comment for this story, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Panjabi joins Ncuti Gatwa, who currently stars as the titular Time Lord, and Millie Gibson, who plays his companion Ruby Sunday.

Varada Sethu is set to play the fifteenth Doctor's co-companion Belinda Chandra.

Panjabi got her breakthrough in 2002 with Gurinder Chadha's directorial "Bend It Like Beckham", in which she portrayed the role of Pinky Kaur Bhamra.

She won Primetime Emmy Award in Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category in 2010 for her work in drama series "The Good Wife" (2009) where she played the character of Kalinda Sharma.

Panjabi currently stars in and executive produces the Peacock Original series "Departure".

The next season of "Doctor Who" is slated to premiere in 2025. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS