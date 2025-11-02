Ariana Grande joins 'American Horror Story' season 13

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (PTI) Singer and actor Ariana Grande became the latest addition to the star cast of the popular horror series "American Horror Story" season 13.

The makers shared the news with a post on ,Instagram handle on Saturday. It featured the video with the names of the cast members in it.

The "Wicked" actor will join the series veterans, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Loude, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the series is set to premiere on Halloween 2026 on FX.

Grande has worked with Murphy before on his 2015 satirical dark comedy series "Scream Queens".

The previous season of the show concluded in 2024. It was headlined by Emma Roberts, who essayed the role of Anna Victoria Alcott, an actor who believes a sinister force is targeting her while she tries to have a baby through IVF.

Besides "American Horror Story", Grande is also set to feature in "Wicked: For Good", which releases in theatres on November 21. It also has Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, and is directed by Jon M Chu.