Ariana Grande joins Meet the Parents 4, reports Deadline

Los Angeles: Popular singer and actor Ariana Grande has become the latest addition to the star cast of "Meet the Parents 4".

The 31-year-old actor will join the previously announced cast comprising Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The "Meet the Parents" franchise began in 2000, followed by two more releases titled "Meet the Fockers" and "Little Fockers" in 2004 and 2010, respectively.

"Meet the Parents 4" is directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the three installments.

It is produced by Jane Rosenthal and De Niro through the banner Tribeca Productions alongside Jay Roach through Delirious Media. Stiller and John Lesher are producing from Red Hour Films alongside Hamburg under Particular Pictures.

The details about Grande's role in the film are being kept under wraps.

Grande's latest work is "Wicked", where she co-starred with Cynthia Erivo. Directed by Jon M Chu, the film released in November last year.