Ariana Grande wraps shooting for 'Focker In-Law'

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (PTI) Singer-actor Ariana Grande has finished shooting for her upcoming film "Focker In-Law", the fourth instalment of the "Meet the Parents" franchise.

Grande shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Monday, which comprised a series of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos.

"These past few months have been so, so unimaginably special. I love my Fockers, and I love my Byrnes… so, so very much. I will miss this bunch terribly. see you next November," she wrote in the caption.

The film is directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the first three instalments. It is slated to release in theatres on November 25, 2026. It features Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in the lead. Both actors have been in previous films.

"Focker in-Law" is produced by Jane Rosenthal and De Niro through their production banner Tribeca Productions. Roach will produce through his Delirious Media with Stiller and John Lesher producing under the Red Hour Films banner.

The first "Meet the Parents" film released in 2000, followed by "Meet the Fockers" in 2004 and "Little Fockers" in 2010.