Arif Zakaria, Meiyang Chang to headline 'Udaipur Tales' 2026

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Actor Arif Zakaria, singer-actor Meiyang Chang, author Mayur Kalbag and screen writer Divy Nidhi Sharma are among the artists participating at the upcoming seventh edition of "Udaipur Tales", starting January 9, 2026.

Founded by Sushmita Singha and Salil Bhandari, the one-of-its-kind international storytelling festival aims to celebrate diverse storytelling genres such as contemporary, romance, dastangoi, historical, mystery, horror, thriller, and folk, among others.

It will be held at Park Exotica Resort in Udaipur.

“Storytelling is the purest form of human connection. Each edition of Udaipur Tales is about rediscovering that bond — through voices, traditions, and experiences that move us. The 2026 edition will bring together a diverse community of storytellers and listeners to celebrate narratives that unite, inspire, and transform. Udaipur Tales is about stories that connect us — raw, real, and human,” Singha said in a statement.

The 2026 lineup also includes actor Danish Hussain, renowned mime artist Vilas Janve, and authors Prithwiraj Choudhury and Geetika Lidder. In a unique inclusion, inmates from Udaipur’s Central Jail will also perform as artists, sharing their stories and music.

The three-day festival will feature live-storytelling sessions by national and international artists, music and folk performances and a dedicated children’s segment designed to nurture young imaginations through creative engagement.

Additionally, the festival this year will also honour two master storytellers for their long-standing contribution to the art of oral storytelling.

"The magic of stories and the spoken word, especially in a hyper distracted and splintered world, will always bring people together. And what is music if not stories set to a tune, passed on from soul to soul? "For that very reason, I look forward to performing at Udaipur Tales, binding everyone together in soothing music, comforting words and infectious smiles," said Chang, known for his work in movies, OTT and music.

To ensure intimacy and authentic connection between storytellers and audiences, the festival’s adult sessions, as per the organisers, are limited to 350–400 listeners.

The event will come to a close on January 11. PTI MG RB RB