Arijit Singh, AR Rahman among stars to headline UAE concert series

Dubai, Dec 2 (PTI) Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is set to open a new concert series in the UAE with a performance at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, on December 19, the organizers of the event has announced.

Oscar winner AR Rahman is also scheduled to perform at the same venue on January 23, 2026, as part of his Wonderment tour, followed by sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, on January 31.

The series is being organised by Pantheon Development, a Dubai-based real estate company that has begun adding cultural programming to its activities. The company said four more shows will be announced in the coming months.

Founder Kalpesh Kinariwala said the initiative is intended to create events that bring residents together and encourage wider community participation.

The roll-out of the concert series comes as the company advances several major projects. Pantheon has also recently signed an MoU with NBCC (India) Ltd, a government of India enterprise, to explore future collaboration in the UAE. PTI COR RB RB