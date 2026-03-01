Arijit Singh releases new track 'Raina'

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Singer Arijit Singh released his first new song, "Raina", following his retirement from playback singing.

Singh, known for tracks such as "Channa Mereya”, “Agar Tum Saath Ho”, “Raabta”, “Kesariya”, “Gerua”, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and "Chaleya", shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

The song is composed by Shekhar Ravjiani with lyrics by Priya Saraiya.

"RAINA is OUT NOW and all yours. Turn it up, feel it deeply, let the night take over. Watch the official video on the @garuudaamusiic YouTube Channel. Composer: @shekharravjiani Singer: @arijitsingh Lyricist: @priyasaraiyaofficial Music Producers: @rish_sharma @akarshshettymusic Mixed and Mastered by: Akarsh Shetty. Massive love to the entire Team of @tmtalentmanagement @alaapg @imshaikhazhar," read the caption.

Earlier this year, Singh announced his retirement from playback singing with a post on his Instagram handle. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," the note read.