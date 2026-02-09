Arijit Singh to sing for Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's film 'Ek Din'

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Aamir Khan's production banner on Monday announced acclaimed singer Arijit Singh will lend his voice to Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's upcoming starrer, titled "Ek Din".

Directed by Sunil Pandey, who is making his directorial debut with the film, it is produced by Mansoor Khan and is set to release in theatres on May 1.

Production banner Aamir Khan Productions shared the announcement on its official Instagram handle, which featured a picture of Arijit and Aamir. The news comes after Singh's recent announcement of retiring from playback singing.

"Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of 'Ek Din'," read the caption.

The film also marks Aamir’s reunion with Mansoor, who have previously collaborated on films such as "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar", "Akele Hum Akele Tum", and "Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na".

Arijit, known for tracks such as "Apna Bana Le," "Kesariya" and "Sajni", shared the announcement about his retirement as a "playback vocalist" with a post on his social media on January 27. "Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I'm happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote.