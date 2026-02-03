Arjun Kapoor pens note on late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother and producer Mona Shourie Kapoor on her 62nd birth anniversary and said life has been cruel to him lately, but he is determined to "take punches and rise again".

The actor, who has been getting trolled online, not only for his professional but also his personal life, shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. "Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today. Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok… I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all…," he wrote.

"We will ride it out together U & I. I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son . Arjun," he added.

After his post, many users went on to request others not to troll the actor, as he has had enough of it. "People don't know what one is going through. They are doing this to his for their own entertainment without caring how it can affect him. So cruel and inhuman," one user wrote.

"Y’all seriously need to stop trolling. Arjun , I hope your mental health is fine !!!! Pls take care of yourself and stay away from the social media if it becomes too much !!! I hope people would stop trolling you already," wrote another.

"People need to stop trolling him , the line about life being cruel to him was just heartbreaking," said another user.

Mona married producer Boney Kapoor in 1983 and welcomed Arjun in 1985, followed by their younger daughter, Anshula Kapoor, who was born in 1990. The duo announced their divorce in 1996.

She died at the age of 48 in 2012 in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure following a battle with cancer and hypertension.