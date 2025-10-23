New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor wished his ex girlfriend and fellow actor Malaika Arora on her 52nd birthday on Thursday in a sweet Instagram story.

The actor posted a picture of Malaika on a balcony in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background and wrote, "Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial Keep soaring, keep smiling & keep seeking..."

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan.

The couple who married in 1998, and share a son Arhaan, announced their separation in 2016 finalising their divorce in 2017.

Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating in 2018. The couple's relationship ended in 2023.

Arjun was last seen in the film "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh while Malaika recently featured in the song "Poison Baby" from "Thamma".

Malaika also features on the reality series "India's Got Talent" as a judge alongside Shaan and Navjot Singh Sidhu.