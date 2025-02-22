Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' earns Rs 1.75 crore on opening day

New Delhi: "Mere Husband Ki Biwi", a romantic comedy starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, has collected Rs 1.75 crore on its first day at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It released in theatres on Friday.

Production banner Pooja Entertainment posted the opening day collection of the movie on its X handle. The company shared a poster which mentioned the day one collection of the film as Rs 1.75 crore.

"Cinemas echoed with laughter, hearts filled with love. Grateful beyond words for all the pyaar! Watch the entertainer of the season #MereHusbandKiBiwi in theatres near you," read the caption.

— Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) February 22, 2025

Also starring comedian Harsh Gujral, the film is about a man navigating a complex love triangle when his ex-wife returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new.