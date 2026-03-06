Arjun Rampal teams up with Shailesh Verma for his next film

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Actor Arjun Rampal is set to feature in an untitled film from writer-director Shailesh Verma.

Described as a "family drama, which blends entertainment with a strong social message celebrating life's simple values, deep roots, and the people who matter most", the film will also mark the first collaboration for the actor and Verma.

It is produced by Paras Software and Entertainment and VEMO Multimedia Pvt Ltd and is set to have a theatrical release in August, according to the makers.

Rampal most recently starred in Aditya Dhar’s “Dhurandhar" alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The actor essayed the role of Major Iqbal in the film, which released in December 2025 and went on to cross over Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

The second installment of the film is set to release in theatres on March 19.