'ARM' starring Tovino Thomas to release on September 12

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Tovino Thomas' upcoming film "ARM" will hit the big screen on September 12 in Malayalam, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The trailer of the pan-India fantasy drama, which will see Thomas play three distinct characters across three timelines, was released on Sunday.

Billed as a visual spectacle with a compelling story, "ARM" is directed by debutant Jithin Lal and written by Sujith Nambiar.

Listin Stephen of Magic Frames and Dr Zakaria Thomas of UGM Motion Pictures are attached as producers on the project.

Set in northern Kerala across three timelines of 1900, 1950 and 1990, "ARM" will see Thomas play the characters of Maniyan, Kunjikkelu, and Ajayan, each trying to protect a treasure of land through different generations.

It also marks the 50th project for Thomas, one of the top Malayalam cinema stars known for "Uyare", "Minnal Murali", "2018", and "Anweshippin Kandethum".

Kriti Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi and Pramod Shetty and Rohini also star in "ARM".

The film will be distributed by Hombale Films in Kannada, Mythri Movie Makers in Telugu and AA Films in Hindi.