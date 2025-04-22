Armaan Malik, musician Raveena join UN's Sounds Right initiative on Earth Day

London, Apr 22 (PTI) Singer Armaan Malik and Indian-American musician Raveena have collaborated with other global artists for United Nation's Sounds Right initiative for Earth Day on Tuesday.

Featuring sounds as varied as birdsong and crashing waves to glaciers, moths, antelopes and rainforest wildlife, the new collection of songs are released as part of the initiative that launched 'Nature' as an official artist on streaming platforms for the first time last year.

The earnings from the streaming of these songs will go towards nature conservation efforts.

Indian musician Armaan Malik and Indian American singer-songwriter Raveena feature in a stellar lineup that includes French composer Yann Tiersen, electronic powerhouse Steve Angello (Swedish House Mafia), and Seattle indie-rocker SYML, among key contributors. They are joined by artists such as Rozzi, George The Poet, Rosa Walton, Penguin Cafe, Madame Gandhi, Franc Moody, and many more.

Malik's “What In The World” (feat. NATURE), a soaring anthem blending pop with environmental urgency, is part of the tracklist. The song originally debuted during a Billboard Live At-Home performance at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malik, who rose to international prominence with his English-language debut “Control”, said, "‘What In The World’ is a call to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the world around us. That’s why the Sounds Right initiative is so important. Music has the power to inspire change, and together, we can make a difference." The musician said his song explores "waking up to the chaos around us, questioning our impact on each other, our environment, and the planet as a whole - while holding onto the hope that change is still possible.” Raveena has contributed “Morning Prayer” (feat. NATURE), a meditative track weaving together nature, healing, and ancestral memory. The Indian American singer has drawn from her Sikh Punjabi roots and deep spiritual connection with the Earth.

Raveena said the song was inspired by a trip that she and her collaborator Jennie Bann took together.

"She (Bann) sent me an instrumental she made with the nature recordings from our vacation day, two weeks later. I was so inspired and wrote “Morning Prayer” song on the spot, recalling a photographic memory of the earlier experience. This song truly felt like the perfect song for Nature’s Earth Day series,” she said.

Raveena will spotlight the track alongside songs from her latest album “Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain” during her multi-city US tour, which runs from April 30 through June 10.

All the tracks can be streamed from “Nature’s Collaborations” playlist on Spotify and can also be found on Nature’s artist profile on major music streaming platforms.

Funds raised from the streaming of these songs will support conservation projects in critical ecosystems.

Gabriel Smales, Global Programme Director for Sounds Right at UN Live, said: “We asked a question: what if nature could speak - and be credited - through music? A year later, the answer is clear. Millions are listening, and directing real funding to communities protecting the planet’s most vital ecosystems.

"Further, by collaborating with NATURE, artists from around the world are reminding us that music can do more than move us emotionally; it can enable us to protect what matters most. If music can make nature a collaborator, imagine what could happen if other industries followed suit." Led by the Museum for the United Nations - UN Live, Sounds Right is the culmination of a unique collaboration between global artists, nature sound libraries, renowned producers, creatives, and environmental groups who want to put music at the heart of a global conversation about nature's conservation and restoration.