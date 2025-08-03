Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘FUBAR’ cancelled after two seasons

Los Angeles: Streaming service Netflix has cancelled the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer "FUBAR" after two seasons.

Created by Nick Santora, the series made its debut with the release of the first season in 2023. Following, the second season premiered in June this year. Both the season comprised eight episodes each.

Despite the success of the first season, the second installment failed to attract the audience and had its viewing declined by 73 percent as compared to the first season, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The action-comedy also starred Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro, who played Schwarzenegger's daughter in the father-daughter spy drama.

"A CIA operative discovers his daughter is also a fellow agent, forcing them to work together despite their complicated personal relationship and the inherent dangers of their profession", reads the official logline of the show.

Actors Carrie-Anne Moss, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris and Scott Thompson rounded off the cast of the show. PTI SMR ATR SMR ATR ATR