Arshad Warsi-Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas’ set to premiere on ZEE5 on Oct 17

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Streaming service ZEE5 on Friday announced that its upcoming original film “Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas”, featuring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, will premiere on the platform on October 17.

Produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios and Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, the film is billed as an intense chase thriller set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh. It is directed by Akshay Shere.

It features Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, a troubled cop investigating a string of brutal murders, and “Panchayat” star Kumar in a surprising new avatar as Sameer, an unassuming young man with hidden complexities.

The streamer also unveiled the trailer on the film, which highlights fast-paced sequences, atmospheric visuals and a chilling face-off between the two leads, setting up a gripping tale of good versus evil.

Shere said the film goes beyond the tropes of a crime thriller.

“‘Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is more than just a crime thriller, it is an exploration of morality, redemption, and the choices that define us… I cannot wait for audiences to experience the emotional and thrilling journey of Vishwas Bhagwat and Sameer when Bhagwat premieres on ZEE5 this October,” he said.

Calling the role of Bhagwat one of the most rewarding of his career, Warsi said the character is a flawed man haunted by his past but determined to uphold justice.

“He is not your typical hero, he is flawed, angry, and haunted by his past, yet determined to uphold justice. The trailer gives you just a glimpse of his world, but the film will take you through his turmoil and resilience. For me, what makes Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas special is that it’s not just about solving a crime, it’s about confronting one’s inner battles. I am thrilled for audiences to experience this journey, and I truly believe it will keep them hooked till the very last second,” he said.

Kumar described his turn as Sameer is unlike anything he has ever attempted before.

“Sameer is a character with many facets — outwardly ordinary, vulnerable even romantic and yet carrying complex and far more unsettling layers beneath the surface. Portraying him allowed me to break away from the image audiences usually associate me with, which was both challenging and liberating as an actor,” he added. PTI RB RB