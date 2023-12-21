Artist Rahis Bharti's Dhoad band to perform at Udaipur's Shilpgram Utsav

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Rajasthan’s famous folk artiste Rahis Bharti and his band Dhoad will perform during the crafts and folk festival Shilpgram Utsav, being held at the West Zone Cultural Centre in Udaipur.

The ten-day event, organised by the Ministry of Culture, kickstarted on Thursday and promises to showcase mesmerizing performances, including a live concert with French rock star Yarol Popo, a statement said.

Bharti's band will perform at the festival for three days, starting from December 30.

"Our entire focus is on Rajasthan's music, and that's why we are recognized as the Cultural Ambassador of Rajasthan at the global level," Bharti said.

Hailing from Dhod village in Sikar district of Rajasthan, Bharti set up Dhoad band 20 years ago. He took the Rajasthani folk music across the world and also gave opportunities to local artists from the state to perform at the international level. PTI AG RB