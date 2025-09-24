Aryan and Suhana Khan congratulate father Shah Rukh on National Award win

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Aryan and Suhana, have joined his fans and admirers in celebrating the Bollywood superstar's maiden National Film Award.

Aryan and Suhana shared a heartfelt tribute to their father in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

"You always said you never win silver, only lose the gold but This Silver is Gold. Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award, congratulations papa we love you," they said.

Their post featured two pictures of Shah Rukh from the 71st National Film Award ceremony where he was presented the honour for best actor by President Droupadi Murmu for his performance in the 2023 film "Jawan".

He shared the Best Actor honour with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail".

Earlier, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan congratulated him on receiving the National Award.

"What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award," she said on Instagram.

"Jawan", which minted over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office, was a high-octane thriller that featured SRK in the dual role of Army officer Vikram Rathore and his jailor son Azad. It also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Aryan recently made his directorial debut with the Netflix series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", while Suhana started her acting journey with 2023 movie "The Archies", which was also released on Netflix. PTI SMR BK BK