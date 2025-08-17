Aryan Khan set to 'toast and roast' in his directorial 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

New Delhi: The makers on Sunday released the first look teaser of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".

"The Ba***ds of Bollywood" is a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour. It promises a stylised yet chaotic world, provocative yet rooted, according to a press release.

Written and created by Aryan alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan the Netflix show is produced under Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd.

It features the star-studded cast comprising Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

The streamer shared the teaser of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" on its official X handle. "Zyaada hogaya? Aadat daal lo," read the caption.

Set against the filmy backdrop, the teaser begins with Aryan narrating the story of a boy and a girl in love with each other, but comes up with a twist at the end, revealing she gets run over by a truck.

Aryan then says his show will be equally "crazy". Followed by the glimpses of the upcoming project, featuring Lakshya, Sahher, and Mona.

Adding his show will be all about Bollywood, he concludes by saying, "I am here to toast and roast." "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" is executively produced by Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma.