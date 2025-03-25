As his jokes backfire, unfazed Kamra says he won't apologise; Mumbai cops summon comedian

Mumbai/New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Comedian Kunal Kamra stood his ground and stubbornly refused to apologise for his jokes targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who reminded him about maintaining decorum and limits to freed speech but asserted he did not support vandalism.

"I will not apologise or hide under the bed waiting for the controversy to die down," a defiant Kamra asserted in a late Monday night statement as his controversial comments made during a show in Mumbai continued to stir politics in Maharashtra and beyond.

While Shinde said the comments - a parody targeting him -- were like "taking supari (or contract)" to speak against someone, many others weighed in too and the Mumbai Police issued notice to the stand-up comedian.

The 36-year-old comic, who has often courted controversy for his anti-establishment views, has been asked to appear before the Khar police in Mumbai in connection with a case filed against him for defamation, officials said on Tuesday.

Kamra doubled down on his stand by sharing an edited video of his stand up act where he juxtaposed videos of Shiv Sainiks demolishing the venue in Mumbai where he recorded the show and burning his pictures and effigies with the parody song "Hum honge kangal, hum honge kangal ek din... Mann me andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash..." playing in the background.

The comedian, who is in Puducherry according to his Instagram bio, has updated his X header photo with a disclaimer that reads: "This programme contains coarse language, offensive content & is unfit for consumption by those whose feelings and sentiments can be hurt. No one but you are liable for any outrage or hurt that you claim is caused by your voluntary viewership." In his response, Shinde told BBC Marathi on Monday, "There is freedom of speech. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking a 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone." On the Shiv Sainiks vandalising the studio, Shinde said: "Action causes reaction. I will not speak much on this. I do not justify vandalism." On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A Mumbai court granted them bail the same day.

Kamra, whose video has garnered over 4.3 million views in just two days, in his statement on Monday night said: "What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don't fear this mob." "Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system," Kamra insisted.

The issue has led to reactions across the spectrum with many defending the comic, while others criticising Kamra for taking things too far.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) party said Shinde's "goons" have proved Kamra right.

"Kunal didn’t take any name; all he said was a man with a beard who went to Guwahati & was a puppet of Fadnavis. What made Shinde’s goons believe it was about their SUPREME LEADER & go vandalise the place? (sic)" Chaturvedi wrote on X.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also defended Kamra, saying no matter how deep the disagreement and how sharp the provocation, violence, intimidation, and humiliation are not justified.

In a series of X posts, the acclaimed director recalled his ordeal with the Shiv Sena around 25 years ago when the workers of the then undivided political party vandalised his office.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said Kamra won’t bow down before anyone.

“I know Kamra. We share the same DNA. He is a fighter. He won’t apologise. If you have to act against him, you have to take recourse to lawful steps,” Raut told reporters.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam of the Shiv Sena said, “The DNA of Kamra and Raut could be the same. He (Kamra) is mad and so is this person (Raut).” The issue also echoed in the Lok Sabha where Shiv Sena member Dhairyasheel Mane on Tuesday demanded that stand-up comedy platforms that promote hate speech and create tension in society be banned.

Mane said some people are running their political agenda through stand-up comedians.

Disgracing anyone in the name of comedy is in bad taste, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said as she weighed in on the controversy over comic Kamra's remarks on Shinde's political career.

"You may be anyone but disrespecting anyone (is not good). You are disgracing someone in the name of comedy, you are disregarding what all he has done. Shinde ji used to drive an autorickshaw a while ago.

"Today he has made it till here on his own. What are his (Kamra's) credentials? Who are these people who haven't done anything in life? If they can write, I'd say write literature or comedy scenes in films. Abusing in the name of comedy, mocking our scriptures in the name of comedy, making fun of people, mothers and sisters (is not right)," Ranaut told reporters outside Parliament.

Senior BJP leader and former minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also called out Kamra.

Some people consider "freedom of expression" as their "right to freestyle anarchy", Naqvi said. PTI RDS RB BK MIN JD RT GK PR VT DC RSY