As 'Sarfarosh' completes 25 years, Aamir Khan says team seriously developing sequel

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan on Friday said he has been trying to make a sequel to his classic movie "Sarfarosh" for a long time and the team is now more than serious about developing the follow-up.

Considered one of the best films of Aamir's career, the John Matthew Matthan-directed movie completed 25 years Friday.

"I've been telling John (director) for many years to make 'Sarfarosh 2'. Also, the film ended in such a way that we could make part two of this film. I've told John that if he writes a good story, then we can make a 'Sarfarosh 2'. This time he told me he was trying," Khan said ahead of the screening of the film.

"I can commit one thing, that we'll definitely give it a really serious shot now, coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it (part two)," he added.

Released on April 30 in 1999, the film received wide critical acclaim and was a commercial hit too. It also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The story revolves around an honest police officer Ajay Singh Rathod (Khan), who meets and befriends a famous Pakistani ghazal singer, Gulfam Hassan (Naseeruddin Shah). Rathod's life takes a turn when he uncovers a huge conspiracy while investigating arms smuggling in Rajasthan.

Khan said he can't believe that "Sarfarosh" has completed 25 years and added that he is grateful for all the love and appreciation the film has received.

"The film is still fresh in my mind and it seems it was released two or four years ago. I've seen this film a lot of times and it's been a long time since I have seen it. I bet if we release this film in theatres the audience will again come to see it as it's such a good film," he said.

"'Sarfarosh' is a very important film for our country and society. It's been one of my favourite films of my career. It's a film that the audience across the world loved. It's a chance for me to thank everyone who liked the film and gave respect and love," he added.

The 58-year-old actor said the team did extensive research on understanding the psyche of policemen.

"When we did 'Sarfarosh', we did a lot of research on how police are and what their issues are. Whenever I meet any police personnel, from constable to IPS officer, they mention that they loved 'Sarfarosh' and everything shown in the film was good. Whenever I hear that, it makes me happy." "Sarfarosh" also featured Sonali Bendre, who was also present at the screening of the film.

Bendre said "Sarfarosh" is a relevant film even today.

"We knew it was a different film but we never thought it will become a cult. A few days ago, I saw the entire film and I feel today also it says the same thing, it is so relevant and it's lovely," the actor said.

Praising Khan, Bendre said he is an "amazing" co-star and she was equally excited to be teaming up with Shah for the second time.

"You grow when you work with him. When you've a colleague like that you learn so much. With John ( Mathew), who did ad films earlier, it was a pleasure to work with. 'Sarfarosh' was my second film with him (Shah). I had already done 'Takkar' with him. Naseer sahab and Aamir are legends, so whenever you share screen with them, you learn," she said.

Speaking about the soundtrack of the film, Khan and Bendre said they love all its songs, but late singer Jagjit Singh's ghazal, 'Hosh walo ko khabar kya' is their most favourite track. PTI KKP VN VN