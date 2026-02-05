Asa Butterfield, Mark Strong to star in comedy movie 'Happy'

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (PTI) "Sex Education" star Asa Butterfield will feature alongside actors Mark Strong and Kyra Sedgwick in an upcoming comedy film, titled "Happy".

The movie, described as “what may be the worst first meeting with your partner’s parents ever committed to film”, will be helmed by renowned American actor and director John Carroll Lynch, reported Variety.

The feature has a script by Ira Steven Behr, known for his work on the popular series "Outlander".

"“Welcome to the worst imaginable meeting with your in-laws. A shotgun fired at a birthday cake. A voyeuristic mother. A seductive sister. Way too much booze. Not enough boundaries. Does Myles (Butterfield) get his happy ending?” read the official logline of the movie.

"Happy" will also feature "The White Lotus" actor Brittany O’Grady and Patti Harrison of “Together Together” fame.

The film is produced by Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures along with Richard Kahan and writer Behr.

"To say I am happy about 'Happy' is a weird sentence and an understatement. Love, ambition, seduction, and family, Ira's great comedy has it all," said Lynch.