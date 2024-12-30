Asha Bhosle's performance on Karan Aujla's chartbuster 'Tauba Tauba' takes social media by storm

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) She's been singing since she was 10 and at 91, Asha Bhosle is only going strong. The legendary singer had social media abuzz with her performance on Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's superhit song "Tauba Tauba" at her concert in Dubai over the weekend.

On Monday morning, videos of Bhosle singing the track from "Bad Newz" at her show on Sunday became viral on the Internet.

The veteran singer also copied one of the popular steps from the song, which was picturised on Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in the 2024 movie and choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Aujla said he feels blessed after "the living goddess of music" sang his superhit song.

"I wrote it at 27, she sang it at 91 better than me," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"What an absolute legend!!! Asha ji," Kaushal wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Aujla also posted a clip of the music icon grooving to "Tauba Tauba" on his Instagram Stories and expressed his admiration for Bhosle.

"@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba. a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument," he wrote.

The singer said the song has received a lot of recognition from the fans but it was "iconic" to see Bhosle perform the number.

"This moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together," he wrote.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" music composer DSP was also in awe of Bhosle.

"ASHA AMMA.. You are an INSPIRATION!! What Energy, Zeal & Swag at 91 years... YOUNG. Love U Amma," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

In her over eight-decade career, Bhosle is known for lending her voice to melodies across genres, including "Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh", "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko", "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja", "Ye Chand Sa Roshan Chehra", "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", and "Le Gayi Le Gayi".

Aujla on Sunday performed in Jaipur as part of his "It Was All A Dream" tour. He will next have a concert in Ahmedabad on December 31. PTI ATR RDS BK BK