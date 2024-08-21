Asha Parekh receives Raj Kapoor lifetime achievement award

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Veteran actor Asha Parekh, known for her roles in several blockbuster Hindi films including "Kati Patang" and "Teesri Manzil", was on Wednesday honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award of the Maharashtra government.

"Jai Maharashtra!" Parekh said after receiving the award at a function at NSCI Dome in Worli.

Noted playback singer Anuradha Paudwal was felicitated with the Gansamradni Lata Mangeshkar Award.

Cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar distributed the awards.

"I can not tell how important it is for me to receive an award in the name of Lata Mangeshkar, whom I consider my Guru," Paudwal said.

Actor Shivaji Satam, best known for his role as ACP Pradyuman in the TV series "CID" received the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award.

Director N Chandra, known for films such as "Tezaab" and "Ankush", was awarded Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, while writer-director Digpal Lanjekar received Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award. PTI ND KRK