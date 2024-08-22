Ashanti, Nelly welcome first child

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (PTI) Musician couple Ashanti and Nelly have become parents to their first child.

The news comes months after Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, announced they were expecting and engaged.

"I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings. This is what postpartum looks like… I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby," Ashanti wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

In a video attached to the post, the singer -- posing in a loungewear set -- told the camera, "Four weeks postpartum. You have no idea what this body can do." A representative for the couple told People magazine that Ashanti gave birth to a baby boy on July 18. The couple has named the newborn Kareem Kenkaide Haynes.

While Nelly has two children son Cornell and daughter Chanelle from previous relationships and two adopted children from his late stepsister Jaqueline Donahue, this is Ashanti's first.

The pair first dated in 2003 before splitting in 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2023. PTI RDS RDS RDS