Assam govt ties up with Jio Cinema to make film on Lachit Borphukan available on OTT platform

Guwahati, Jul 22 (PTI) To reach out to a wider audience, the Assam government has tied up with Jio Cinema to host a short film made by it on legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan available on the OTT platform, an official statement said. The state government will produce similar short films on topics such as the world's largest Bihu dance ensemble and Assam Tea's 200 years and showcase these through partnerships with various OTTs, the official statement said on Friday.

"Now, to ensure that this film gets a much wider reach, the Assam Government has tied up with Jio Cinema to host this short film on the OTT platform. By doing so, it also becomes the first state in India to use OTT platform to reach the national audience," the statement said.

Pointing to the fast-growing subscriber base of OTT platforms, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have close to 45 crore OTT subscribers compared to 15 crore television sets. We want to showcase Assam's great historical and cultural heritage to this new age audience, and in the coming days we plan to leverage some of the successful platforms for this purpose." "It is a proud moment for Assam that a film on Bir Lachit Borphukan is now available in one of the country's largest OTT platform, Jio Cinema," he added.

The film on Borphukan was produced by the state government as part of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of the Ahom military leader and was first screened on November 25 last year in New Delhi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was also the first ever Hindi language documentary film on the iconic Assamese warrior, the statement said.

The state government will produce similar short films on topics such as the world's largest Bihu celebration and 200 years of Assam Tea, and these will be made available on some of India’s top OTT platforms like Jio Cinema, Hotstar, Prime Video, etc, the statement added. PTI SSG SSG RG