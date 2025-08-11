Assamese film ‘Hiraeth’ selected for 'in-competition' at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Guwahati, Aug 11 (PTI) Assamese feature film ‘Hiraeth’, which portrays socio-economic inequality, corruption and exploitation through a couple’s journey, has been selected for the ‘in-competition' category at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF).

The world premiere of the film will also be held at the CSAFF from September 14-21 this year, a release said on Monday.

The CSAFF, one of the largest of its kind in North America, celebrates diverse stories from the subcontinent and the diaspora, combining film screenings with panel discussions and cultural events, it said.

Written, shot and directed by Chow Partha Borgohain, ‘Hiraeth’ is a social realism drama that follows the journey of Pori, a village woman whose life is upended by a devastating flood, forcing her and her husband to move to the city.

In the urban settings, they face the brutal realities of socio-economic inequality, corruption and exploitation, it said.

Starring Meghali Kalita, Ashim Kumar Sharma and Atanu Mahanta in key roles, the 100-minute Assamese-language film explores the resilience of those who live on society’s margins and the injustices they endure.

Reacting to the selection, Borgohain said, “The story we have tried to tell is based on the harsh realities faced by those who are often ignored, they are the people who live on the margins, whose sweat and pain silently acts as a food for the progress of others at times.” “This film is for all those who struggle with dignity and are never seen. Through Pori’s journey, I only hope to spark reflection on the inequalities we have come to accept as normal,” he said.

Other cast in the film includes Dipankar Sharma, Archana Bezbaruah, Vishwa Kinkar Baruah, Hemanta Rajkonwar, Smritirekha Chetia Handique, Pradipta Pran Bhattacharya, Rimjhim Deka, Rumi Sharma Pathak and Bhoirab Phukan. PTI SSG RBT