Assamese film 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' selected at WorldFest-Houston festival

Guwahati, Mar 9 (PTI) Assamese feature film 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' has been chosen at the 59th Annual WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival in the USA as 'Official Selection', its filmmaker said on Monday.

National Award-winning filmmaker Bidyut Kotoky told PTI that the movie has also been nominated to receive one of the prestigious WorldFest Remi awards at the festival, to be held from April 24 to May 3.

"It is a matter of immense pride to get selected to such a reputed film festival in the world. The film crew put immense hard work into making the movie, and it is being recognised now," he added.

'Moi Eti Nixhasor', a film about a thief's life against the backdrop of the state's social and political landscape, recently won the 'Award of Excellence Special Mention' at the Accolade Global Film Competition in the USA.

The Mumbai-based filmmaker said that the film was earlier selected at Covellite International Film Festival 2026 of the USA.

The movie revolves around Koduwa -- a cunning village thief who navigates social unrest and prejudice with wit and heart.

Kotoky said that the recognition at the WorldFest 2026 reinforces the belief that human emotions speak the same language, without showing any respect towards the man-made boundaries.

"Although based in a remote village of Assam and in the not-so-distant past, this story reminds us time and again of the social and political challenges we all face in nearly every country in the time we are living in today," the director said.

'Moi Eti Nixhasor' (Koduwa the Nightbird) is on the life of Koduwa, a village thief known for his cunning and wit but whose honest attempts to improve his life are constantly frustrated by the whims and dictates of the local powers-that-be.

The lead cast is played by noted theatre actor Gunomoni Baruah, while several senior and junior artistes of the Assamese film industry have enacted other important characters.

Based on a true story written by senior journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari, the film has been produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and 'red river & blue hills'.