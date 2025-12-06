Assamese movie on writer-director Bhabendra Nath Saikia's novel to premiere at Chennai film fest

Guwahati, Dec 6 (PTI) The film adaptation of a popular novel by renowned Assamese writer and director Bhabendra Nath Saikia is set to premiere at the 23rd Chennai International Film Festival, its makers said on Saturday.

The film is based on the Sahitya Akademi and Rajat Kamal awardee's book, 'Moromor Deuta' (Dear Father), originally published in 1989 in the children's magazine 'Xophura'.

Directed by Himjyoti Talukdar and produced by Mamata Mahilary, the film features debutant actor Bodhisattva Sharma in the lead role, alongside other actors, including Mintu Barua, Aparna Dutta Choudhury and Gaurav Bora.

Saikia's novel remains one of the most treasured classics in Assamese literature and has long been part of academic study for its profound exploration of emotional and familial relationships, the film's makers said.

The story portrays the bond between a father and child, reflecting themes of love, separation and endurance.

Speaking about the adaptation, managing trustee of Bhabendra Nath Saikia Children Welfare Trust and Saikia's wife, Preeti Saikia, said, "It is a moment of profound pride and emotion to see 'Moromor Deuta' come alive on the big screen. This was a work extremely close to his heart, and over the years, it has touched countless readers. Witnessing it find a new life through cinema is truly special, as it carries his legacy to a new generation of audiences." 'Moromor Deuta' is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026.