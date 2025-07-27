At ICW 2025, Manish Malhotra redefines runway with a couture party

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Designer Manish Malhotra reimagined the traditional rules of a fashion show as he threw a dazzling "fashion party" at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, setting a new benchmark for couture celebrations.

The spotlight was firmly on the designer as he hosted his first-ever couture party -- an invite-only event that blended delectable cuisine, curated cocktails, and a stunning showcase of craftsmanship -- on day four of the prestigious fashion gala, being held at hotel Taj Palace here.

Malhotra, who made a return to the ICW after a gap of over five years, had teased that "something different" was in store for fashion aficionados on Saturday evening.

And he didn’t disappoint one bit. What unfolded was less of a conventional runway presentation and more of an immersive celebration of fashion.

With glitzy decor, a glamorous guest list, including Bollywood celebs Tamannaah Bhatia, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Malhotra delivered a couture experience that was as innovative as it was unforgettable.

The evening opened with a showcase of some of Manish Malhotra’s most iconic creations, including Priyanka Chopra’s shimmering “Desi Girl” saree from "Dostana", Kajol’s bright green lehenga from the "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" track “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna,” and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pastel coral ensemble from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." song “Bole Chudiyan.” On display was also the handwoven Banarasi saree that Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year as well as Malhotra's outfit from the 2025 Met Gala.

The designer also presented select pieces from his jewellery line, including the 18K gold earrings once worn by veteran actor Rekha and the striking choker set styled on global pop icon Rihanna.

In another hall of the hotel, the party was in full swing as Manish Malhotra engaged with guests and posed for photos. Attendees were treated to an array of cocktail drinks and mouth-watering delicacies.

The middle of the hall was covered in white curtains, which later dropped to reveal the runway.

What made it even more special was the presence of Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel made a breathtaking appearance as the official showstopper, walking the runway in not one, but two stunning creations by Malhotra.

Her first look was a shimmering cocktail lehenga draped in white pearls, featuring a silver bustier-style, strapless blouse with a plunging neckline and a fitted peplum silhouette.

For her second look, Ambrosio slipped into a saree-inspired silver ensemble that gave the traditional silhouette a dramatic, contemporary facelift.

Singer Jonita Gandhi lent a musical appeal to the fashion show as she belted out tracks after tracks while models walked the runway in Malhotra's designs.

Gandhi was wearing a heavily embellished gown with sequins, beads and crystal-like details and a deep plunging front.

The runway was a showcase of Malhotra's artistry -- intricately embellished saris, structured gowns, and statement silhouettes.

Male models wore rich velvet sherwanis, bandhgalas, and structured jackets in deep tones like burgundy, black, and muted peach. Embroidery, zari work, and metallic detailing add a regal flair.

Towards the end, Malhotra came on the runway and thanked the guests for attending the fashion party.

"Thank you all of you for being here tonight. We just wanted to try something different and make it all a party. Couture is alive, clothes are alive," he said.

The India Couture Week 2025, an initiative of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will come to a close on July 30. PTI RB BK RB