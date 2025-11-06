At KIFF inauguration, Mamata seeks Bengal’s collaboration with foreign countries in film making

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday advocated the state's collaboration with foreign countries in film making, pointing out to its rich heritage in movies.

She was delivering her speech after inaugurating the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

Welcoming the guests from various countries attending the KIFF, Banerjee said, "We ensure you have a smooth, pleasant experience." Advocating the collaboration between West Bengal and foreign nations in filmmaking, she said, "Other countries must invest in Bengal. Which can become a joint venture. You share your views, and we will share our opinion. Let us work towards creating magic in cinema." Applauding the festival organisers for carving out the 'Unheard India - Rare Language Films' section in the KIFF, the CM said, "I am happy this festival is showcasing films made in languages like Bodo, Santhali, Konkoni etc. Without grassroot connections, you cannot develop and cinema that mirrors the life of ordinary people." The CM announced the conferment of the highest civilian award instituted by her government, Bangabibhusan, to singer Arati Mukherjee and actor Satrughan Sinha on the occasion.

"We had never bestowed any honour on Arati di, who is our pride. She was associated with our golden era of music. We are also elated to honour Satrughan ji, who has been associated with Bengal and has made immense contributions in the field of art," she said.

Sinha, an actor-turned-politician, is a Rajya Sabha MP of the ruling TMC.

In response, Mukherjee told the CM, "I have always seen how much you love musicians and how you come to their help whenever they face problems. We should always think that Mamata must be remembered for her love for musicians." Turning to the maker of the iconic film Sholay, Ramesh Sippy, Banerjee said, "Ramesh ji has promised me that he will do something for Bengal. You will get every cooperation from our side." The CM said that Poland is the partner nation in this edition of KIFF, in which 315 films from 39 countries would be screened.

Paying tribute to the rich film legacy of Bengal, Sippy said, "Bengal signifies the beautiful blend of art and commerce," which inspired him to explore his own craft of movie-making.

Dating from the days of Satyajit Ray, "how many wonderful films were made in Bengal! I owe Kolkata and Bengal a very big thank you," for enriching him, the veteran director said.

Declaring the festival open, Sinha recalled, "For five years I have been coming here and intend to come every time." Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh referred to the 'C' group of blood in veins, which defines his "love for cinema".

Recalling his labour of love, 'Kahaani' released in 2012, made with Kolkata as the backdrop, Ghosh said, "I urge people to keep coming back to cinema halls." Indian cricket icon Sourav Ganguly, the brand ambassador of Bengal, referred to the "brilliant line-up of films from across the globe" to be screened in this festival being held from November 6-13.

KIFF Chairman Goutam Ghose voiced concern over the world being divided by intolerance, by citing Rabindranath Tagore's work in the early 1940s when the Nobel laureate had flagged the 'crisis of civilisation'.

"With hatred and hostility surging, we ponder over the question whether we are heading for extinction," the 'Paar' maker said, urging film makers to combat this intolerance.

Ghosh said several chosen films in this festival explored the themes of migration and displacement.

Uttam Kumar-Suchitra Sen starrer , 1961 Bengali classic 'Saptapadi' was the inaugural film of the festival screened at the Dhanodhanyo auditorium venue.

The CM also inaugurated - through a remote button from the KIFF podium - a 22,000 seat hockey stadium, in the premises of Yuva Bharati Krirangan, with Youth and Sports Affair Minister Aroop Biswas on her side. PTI SUS NN