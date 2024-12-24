At trailer launch of Marathi film 'Sangeet Manapman', Fadnavis reflects on politics, his career

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched the trailer of a Marathi movie "Sangeet Manapman", based on an iconic play by the same name, and likened the prevailing political situation in the state to the film's title.

Advertisment

"Manapman" in Marathi means honour/dishonour.

"I have just come here after expanding the ministry, allotting portfolios, offices and bungalows to the new ministers. We, too, have our own "maan apman" , and its music reverberates in public," he remarked at the event.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won a landslide victory in the November 20 elections. Fadnavis took oath as CM on December 5 in Mumbai, expanded his ministry ten days later on December 15 in Nagpur and allocated portfolios a week later. On Monday, ministerial cabins at the state secretariat in south Mumbai and government bungalows were allocated.

Advertisment

Alluding to his political journey in the last few years, Fadnavis praised the lead actor Subodh Bhave, saying "You have the unique distinction of playing Bhamini and now Dhairyadhar. Similarly, I, too, sometimes have to be CM, then LoP (Leader of Opposition), then deputy CM and CM again." Bhamini and Dhairyadhar are the lead characters in the Marathi movie, which will hit theatres on January 10.

Incidentally, Bhave (who has also directed the upcoming film) had essayed the character of famous Marathi singer and stage actor Balgandharva in his eponymous biopic in 2011. One of the characters immortalized by Balgandharva was "Bhamini". Now, the actor is playing Dhairyadhar in "Sangeet Manapman".

Fadnavis said "Sangeet Manapman' will re-invent classical Marathi art and music.

Advertisment

The Centre recently conferred classical language status on Marathi, recognizing its significant cultural importance.

Marathi music and musical theatre have long held a valuable place in the literary journey of culture. It is essential to present this rich tradition of art and music to the new generation in a modern form, the CM emphasised.

The film "Sangeet Manapman" is a remarkable effort to preserve classical Marathi art and music, Fadnavis noted.

Advertisment

The CM highlighted the significance of films in promoting Marathi art and music for the modern generation.

The event was graced by film personalities Nivedita Saraf, Bhave, Sumeet Raghavan, Vaidehi Parashurami and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others.

Fadnavis said the play 'Sangeet Manapman' has been captivating Marathi hearts for the past 113 years.

Advertisment

It is truly delightful to see this timeless play in a new form through the upcoming film. The beauty of musical compositions from the play will reach the younger generation through the movie, he averred.

Fadnavis assured efforts would be made by his government to ensure Marathi art and artists receive proper platform in the future. PTI MR RSY