Saif Ali Khan attack: Intruder took stairs to escape, visuals traced on sixth floor

Mumbai: CCTV visuals of the unidentified intruder who repeatedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan inside his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning have been traced on the sixth floor of the building, police sources said.

The star lives on the 12th floor of Satguru Sharan apartments. As per the sources, the intruder used the staircase to escape after the attack.

Khan's domestic help, who raised initial alarm after the incident that took place around 2.30 am, lodged a police complaint for trespassing and attempt to murder, the sources added.

As per the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where Khan was rushed, he was out of danger after undergoing a surgery.