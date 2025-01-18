Advertisment
Saif Ali Khan attack: Suspect detained at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh

Durg: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained Aakash Kanojia in connection with the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan from a train at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The suspect was traveling by a Mumbai-Howrah train and held at Durg in the afternoon, the RPF official said.

Mumbai Police were informed about the development and their team will reach here by late evening, he added.

Khan, 54, a popular Bollywood star, was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning.

The actor was recovering from his injuries, as per the doctors treating him.

