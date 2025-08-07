Aubrey Plaza to headline film on American criminal Heidi Fleiss

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (PTI) “Parks and Recreation” and “The White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza is set to star as notorious criminal Heidi Fleiss in an upcoming biographical drama film.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is titled “The Heidi Fleiss Story” and will mark the directorial debut of Leah Rachel, best known for creating the Netflix series "Chambers".

Plaza will play Fleiss, who made headlines in the early ’90s after being exposed as the operator of what was described as the world’s largest high-end prostitution ring, allegedly involving Hollywood elites, politicians, and other powerful figures.

The film has a script by actor Rachel Sennott, who co-wrote it with Rachel and Travis Jackson.

It follows Fleiss before trial, scrambling around Los Angeles trying to blackmail and leverage various connections to get the case dropped, with the help of an aspiring young writer named Jaclyn.

The biopic will be co-produced by the independent production company Pinky Promise, which earlier produced Gia Coppola’s “The Last Showgirl” and Andrea Arnold’s “Bird”. Plaza will also produce the movie through her company Evil Hag.

Plaza will next feature in filmmaker Ethan Coen's “Honey Don’t” alongside Chris Evans and Margaret Qualley.

She will also be seen in Legendary and Warner Bros' "Animal Friends" and "The Accompanist" with Susan Sarandon.