Audible, I&B Ministry launch 10 audiobooks on India’s cultural heritage

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Audible, an Amazon company, has partnered with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to release a series of 10 audiobooks celebrating India’s cultural and historical heritage.

The first of these audiobooks, "Vivekanand Ki Kahani", was unveiled at the recently concluded WAVES 2025 in Mumbai.

Available to Audible members and on Alexa-enabled devices, the audiobook aims to make Swami Vivekananda’s life and teachings accessible through audio storytelling.

"In India, where storytelling is part of both the tradition and a living culture, audio is the most natural evolution of that legacy.

"Making these seminal Indian works in audio format is a powerful affirmation of audio as a medium that not just entertains but also educates, inspires and empowers," Shailesh Sawlani, Audible India country manager, said in a statement.

The titles, produced by the Ministry’s Publications Division, also include "Yojana Classics", "Jallianwala Bagh", "Baraf Ka Dulha", "Acharya Vinoba Bhave" , "Nivedita Ka Naya Ghar" and "Bal Bharti" story compilations -- part one and two.

All 10 audiobooks will be available on Audible to listeners in India and worldwide.