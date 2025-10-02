Audience can tell it's not a human being: June Squibb on AI

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (PTI) Veteran actor June Squibb says people can identify the use of Artificial intelligence on screen, but it will continue to be there and one just has to accept its rapid emergence.

The use of AI technology by the filmmakers has been a topic of debate with some defending the newly available techniques and others speaking of its potential demerits including how it puts human jobs in danger, trying to take over them.

Squibb, who has been into theatre for decades before making her film acting debut in 1990 with "Alice", recalled how she was told her voice would be used by the technology. She added the scenario of AI emergence is "frightening".

"Someone just recently told me they were trying to do something with my voice, and they went to an AI thing for vocal. And they said, ‘We couldn’t use it … it was so bland," she said on the Today show.

"It is frightening, and I know actresses and actors are saying this...But also, it’s new and you can’t sit on this stuff. I mean, it’s going to happen, so I think we have to deal with it. But people will say it’s not a human being, they can tell," she added.

Squibb's latest work is "Eleanor the Great", which marked directorial debut for the acclaimed Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson.